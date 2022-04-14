UK retail footfall expected to grow 6.2% over Easter weekend

UK footfall will rise 6.2% over the Easter long weekend, according to retail expert Springboard, with a spike predicted on Saturday.

The Easter weekend period was predicted to be “a notable one”, with a mini heatwave and the first Easter without any social restrictions since 2019.

Springboard’s Diane Wehrle said: “Springboard is forecasting that footfall will rise by +6.2% over the Easter weekend from the weekend before, and by +13.3% on Saturday. Saturday will drive the greatest uplift of +13.3% from the week before and +17% in high streets. High Streets and retail parks are likely to benefit more than shopping centres over the weekend as a whole; high streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations, and shoppers are likely to head to retail parks to purchase garden products and food and groceries for home entertaining of family and friends.

“The forecast rise in footfall over the week will mean that footfall in retail parks will be just -1.4% below the 2019 level and -11.6% in high streets. Although footfall in shopping centres is not forecast to increase as much as in high streets, the gap from 2019 will be smaller at -8.4% which is due to a poorer performance in shopping centres in 2019.”