UK retail footfall grows 6.7% amid hot weather over bank holiday weekend

Footfall in UK retail destinations shot up 6.7% last week, according to data released on Tuesday by Springboard, with hot weather over the weekend driving Brits to the high street.

Footfall rose by a relatively modest 4.4% on Saturday, while Sunday footfall surged 25% and Bank Holiday Monday footfall was 16% higher.

However, despite the uplift last week, footfall remains 26.8% lower than at the same time in 2019.

In Central London footfall rose 17% week-on-week, a larger rise than in any other high street type, other than coastal towns where it rose 18.2%. In larger cities outside London footfall rose 9.2%, footfall in market towns was up 9.8% and in Outer London it was 8.1% higher.

Springboard’s insights director Diane Wehrle said: “Despite rain continuing to persist at the beginning of last week, footfall in UK retail destinations rose from the week before, with the increase also being far greater than in the past five weeks. It was apparent that shoppers intended to make the most of the bank holiday weekend – and the good weather that was forecast – as footfall rose by substantially more on Thursday and Friday than earlier in the week.

“Footfall rose in all three destination types last week from the previous week, but it was high streets that dominated in terms of uplift. All types of high street benefited, with Central London and coastal towns leading the way. The increase in activity in Central London was nearly double that in large city centres elsewhere in the UK, whilst the increases in market towns and outer London high streets were slightly lower, suggesting that shoppers are starting to gravitate towards larger locations.”