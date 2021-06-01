X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK retail footfall grows 6.7% amid hot weather over bank holiday weekend

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
June 1, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Footfall in UK retail destinations shot up 6.7% last week, according to data released on Tuesday by Springboard, with hot weather over the weekend driving Brits to the high street.
Footfall rose by a relatively modest 4.4% on Saturday, while Sunday footfall surged 25% and Bank Holiday Monday footfall was 16% higher.

However, despite the uplift last week, footfall remains 26.8% lower than at the same time in 2019.

In Central London footfall rose 17% week-on-week, a larger rise than in any other high street type, other than coastal towns where it rose 18.2%. In larger cities outside London footfall rose 9.2%, footfall in market towns was up 9.8% and in Outer London it was 8.1% higher.

Springboard’s insights director Diane Wehrle said: “Despite rain continuing to persist at the beginning of last week, footfall in UK retail destinations rose from the week before, with the increase also being far greater than in the past five weeks. It was apparent that shoppers intended to make the most of the bank holiday weekend – and the good weather that was forecast – as footfall rose by substantially more on Thursday and Friday than earlier in the week.

“Footfall rose in all three destination types last week from the previous week, but it was high streets that dominated in terms of uplift. All types of high street benefited, with Central London and coastal towns leading the way. The increase in activity in Central London was nearly double that in large city centres elsewhere in the UK, whilst the increases in market towns and outer London high streets were slightly lower, suggesting that shoppers are starting to gravitate towards larger locations.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine