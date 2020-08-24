@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

New data shows the UK retail sector recovering following lockdown. Meanwhile, four-fifths of London workers want to get back to the office.

First, the FCA embroiled in another difficulty, as its own complaints commissioner accuses the body of rushing through a plan to minimise liability for its failings.

Before the publication of 3 independent reviews, it has proposed a cap on the compensation available from FSCS.https://t.co/d8pVxLCdt2 — LCF Bondholders (@LCFBondholders) August 24, 2020

The future of Wirecard’s UK arm seems more certain.

Wirecard raises prospect that it may yet pull agreement to sell assets of UK arm to Railsbank, says "no final transaction documents have yet been agreed" and is "working on other contingency planning for the business" — James Hurley (@jameshurley) August 21, 2020

UK retail sees a strong recovery.

Striking recovery in retail sales in July now 3% above February levels – but a huge divide… :: Online sales up by a half compared to pre-pandemic levels.

:: Clothing store sales 'worst hit' during the pandemic, and remain down by a quarter compared to February. pic.twitter.com/EEA0LwW1JX — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) August 21, 2020

Londoners polled say they want to return to their office.

Four-fifths of Londoners want to get back to the office https://t.co/8nqYj9SeSh pic.twitter.com/7eeqfTQRrC — City A.M. (@CityAM) August 23, 2020

The treasury comes under scrutiny as it refuses to name recipients of more than £50bn of taxpayer-funded coronavirus business loan

In an astonishing lack of transparency, the Treasury is refusing to name the recipients of more than *£50bn* of taxpayer-funded coronavirus business loanshttps://t.co/9kzfMEFfg5 via @Michael_Pooler and @BondHack — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) August 24, 2020

And finally, check out the IMF’s graph of the week that relates to tourism.

A drop in tourism due to #COVID19 could have a large impact on economies that rely on foreign travelers. Find out more in the #ChartOfTheWeek on #IMFBlog. https://t.co/rgGBqyiBqn pic.twitter.com/TdzsIYr41O — IMF (@IMFNews) August 24, 2020

