X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK retail sales soar 5.4% in March

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
April 23, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK retail sales soared in March ahead of a partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, according to official data released on Friday.
Sales volumes jumped 5.4% in March compared with February, the Office for National Statistics said, with clothing stores showing a rise of 17.5% even though non-essential stores remained closed until April 12.

Economists had forecast a month-on-month increase of 1.5%.

Food stores reported monthly growth of 2.5%, with specialist food stores such as butchers and bakers benefiting, “likely reflecting the continued closure of the hospitality sector during the Easter period”, the ONS said.

Automotive fuel retailers also reported strong monthly growth of 11.1% as travel restrictions were eased towards the end of the reporting period.

However, despite strong March figures retail sales for the quarter to March 31 have been subdued overall, the ONS said, with volumes down 5.8% compared with the previous three months.

There were strong declines in both clothing stores and other non-food stores as a result of the tighter lockdown restrictions in place.

“The physical shopping experience is still far from the madding crowd, with footfall overall still at 75% of 2019 levels. Although this may indicate that some people are still fearful of venturing out, it’s highly likely that our new online shopping habits are here to stay,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

“Our spending has surged in the first week of re-opening, with the CHAPS-based indicator of credit and debit card purchases increasing by 8 percentage points from the previous week. However it wasn’t the big blow out that many had predicted, with spending still at 91% of its February 2020 average.”

“Large numbers of shoppers are still shunning the high street, with footfall still 65% below levels during the equivalent week in 2019. But footfall at retail parks ticked back up to 98% of 2019 levels. It seems we are turning our backs on narrower streets, busy public transport and jostling shoppers, preferring to arrive by car and keep our distance in the larger stores that retail parks provide.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Class of 2021 retirees at risk of running pension pots dry
    April 21, 2021

    Two thirds (66%) of 2021 retirees risk not having the pension savings to sustain their planned retirement income, according to a new report launched today

  • The Superbia Group commits to accountability and living its core values with the formation of a new independent ESG Advisory Board
    April 21, 2021

    The Superbia Group has today signalled its intent to live its values by announcing the appointment of a new independent ESG Advisory Board. The new

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • The Coming Decade for Climate Solutions
    April 16, 2021

    Randeep Somel, Fund Manager, M&G Climate Solutions Fund, is finding reasons to be cheerful as he uncovers some of the powerful drivers of change which

  • Advice firm highlights how growing reputation boosts referrals amid pandemic
    April 16, 2021

    National financial advice firm, Tenet&You, which opened its new offices at Haddington in December last year, has reported an increase in new business since the

  • A Positive Charge
    April 20, 2021

    Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Impact Investing at M&G Investments, is one of the driving forces behind the move to integrate ESG, sustainability and impact investing

  • A SPAC-tacular surge
    April 19, 2021

    Written by Christopher Butcher, Momentum Global Investment Management During a period of extreme volatility and a global pandemic, the initial public offering (IPO) market had

  • Is responsible investment having an impact?
    April 21, 2021

    #EarthDay2021: Vicki Bakhshi, Director in Responsible Investment at BMO Global Asset Management explores whether investor engagement on climate change is having a real-world impact. Parallel

  • Family offices are realising money does grow on trees
    April 22, 2021

      By Michael Ackerman, CEO of EcoForests Asset Management The world’s wealthiest individuals are estimated to collectively transfer more than $15trn to their families by

  • #EarthDay2021 – ESG Investing Reaches Critical Mass
    April 22, 2021

    Natixis Investment Managers surveyed 3,600 professional investors globally, including 500 institutional investors, 400 fund selectors and 2,700 financial professionals, about the issues that drive their

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine