X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK starting salaries rise at fastest pace on record – survey

Max BlackbyMax Black
April 8, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
sheep
Share this story

UK starting salaries rose at a record pace in March but hiring slowed, according to a survey released on Friday by KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation.
The survey found that growth in hiring activity eased as candidate shortages restricted growth in both permanent placings and temporary billings. However, the rate of hiring remained high by historical standards amid increasing demand for staff.

The survey also found that average UK salaries rose at their fastest pace since records began in 1997.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: “We can clearly see that labour and skills shortages are driving inflation in these latest figures.

“Starting salaries for permanent staff are growing at a new record pace, partially due to demand for staff accelerating and partially as firms increase pay for all staff in the face of rising prices.”

Claire Warnes, head of educations, skills and productivity at KPMG: “There’s no end in sight to the deep-seated workforce challenges facing the UK economy. Once again this month, job vacancies are increasing while there are simply not enough candidates in all sectors to fill them.

“With fewer EU workers, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine and cost-of-living pressures, many employers will continue to struggle to hire the talent and access the skills they need.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine