Talks for an O2 and Virgin merger are confirmed today, along with Bounce Back Loan interest rates. Murmurs of US/China trade war are rekindle as the FTSE takes a hit this morning. In a surprising move the Labour General Secretary has resigned, ahead of inquiries.

CityWire reports on fresh tariffs.

The #FTSE100 falls into the red after US president Donald Trump raised the prospect of fresh tariffs against Chinese goods

The #FTSE100 falls into the red after US president Donald Trump raised the prospect of fresh tariffs against Chinese goods

The weekend reports of a Telefònica merger talks with Liberty Group have been confirmed.

Telefónica confirms UK merger talks with Liberty Global

Labour General Secretary has resigned ahead of internal enquiries.

And @JennieGenSec says now there is a new leadership in place, it is time for her to go.I had heard privately that she had been prepared to go in Sept but this means she has announced her departure before the inquiry in to the leaked document reports (july) and the EHRC reports

The interest on Bounce Back Loan’s was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak today, with rates lower than many pundits expected.

Last Monday I announced Bounce Back Loans, today they open for business. ✅Borrow between £2,000 and £50,000

✅Easy 7 question form to fill

✅Interest-free first year

✅Borrow between £2,000 and £50,000

✅Easy 7 question form to fill

✅Interest-free first year

✅Repay over 6 years, 2.5% interest rate, no early penalty

