X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK wages rise as jobs market withstands pressures

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
February 15, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK wages rose in the final quarter of 2021 as the Labour market withstood the end of furlough and the start of the Omicron wave, official figures showed.
Average weekly earnings including bonuses increased 4.3% in the three months to the end of December, the Office for National Statistics said. Excluding bonuses, earnings rose 3.7%.

Nominal incomes rose in a tight labour market as employment rose 0.1 percentage point to 75.5% and unemployment fell 0.2 point to 4.1% – in line with expectations. The number or payroll employees rose 108,000 in January to a record 29.5m.

With consumer prices rising at 5.4%, real earnings dipped 0.1%. The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at more than 7%, resulting in the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raising interest rates at its February meeting for the second time in three months.

The BoE is concerned about rising wages causing further increases in inflation. Governor Andrew Bailey has urged workers to moderate wage demands though some economists have argued there is little prospect of a 1970s-style inflationary spiral.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “The labour market appears to have shrugged off the end of the furlough scheme and the start of the Omicron wave, which will only encourage the MPC to continue raising interest rates. Dale said falling real earnings were “something we’re going to have to get used to. But the MPC will be more worried about how the tight labour market may add to inflationary pressures further ahead.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine