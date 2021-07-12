X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

UK wealth gap balloons during pandemic – Resolution Foundation

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
July 12, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The UK wealth gap has widened during this pandemic as the richest 10% gained £50,000 on average, revealed the latest report from the Resolution Foundation.
The report, released on Monday, found that the Covid-19 crisis has allowed high-wealth households to amass savings and benefit from rising house prices far more than those with little or no wealth.

The richest fifth of households are four times more likely than the poorest fifth of households (47% vs 12%) to have increased their savings during the crisis, and 2.5 times as likely to have reduced their debts.

As a result, middle-wealth families have experienced the biggest relative wealth increase of 9% (up £7,800, taking their average total wealth to £80,500 per adult), while the richest 10% of families have experienced the biggest absolute wealth increase of over £50,000 over the past year (taking their total wealth to £1.4m per adult).

In contrast, the poorest 30% of households have seen an average wealth increase of just £86 per adult over the course of the pandemic.

The gap between the average and the wealthiest 10% of households increased by £44,000 during the crisis (following a £350,000 increase between 2006-08 and 2016-18).

Meanwhile, the gap between the average and the poorest tenth of households has also grown by £7,000 during the crisis (a bigger increase than seen during the whole 2006-08 and 2016-18 decade).

Total household savings on the other hand are £200bn higher than they were pre-crisis, household debts (excluding credit cards) have fallen by around £10bn, and house prices – which have fallen by an average of 22% over the previous four recessions – have risen by 8% since February 2020.

Jack Leslie, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The rising wealth and widening wealth gaps that marked pre-pandemic Britain have been turbo-charged by the crisis. With policy makers facing many tough decisions in the Autumn – from protecting households as unemployment rises to paying for a decent system of social care – they can no longer afford to ignore the dominant role wealth is playing in 21st Century Britain.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine