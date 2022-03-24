X

UK widens sanctions against Russia

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
March 24, 2022
in Political News
The UK has imposed fresh sanctions on a number of Russian businesses and individuals, including a private paramilitary organisation and the stepdaughter of Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister.
More than 1,000 individuals and businesses have now been sanctioned by the British government since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

The latest companies to be sanctioned include Moscow-based Alfa-Bank; diamond miner Alrosa; defence manufacturer Kronshtadt, which is Russia’s main producer of drones; and The Wagner Group. Often referred to as Vladimir Putin’s private army, Wagner Group mercenaries have reportedly been tasked with assassinating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Individuals include Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank; Eugene Markovich Shvidler, a billionaire businessman with reportedly close links to Putin; Herman Gref, chief executive of Sberbank and a long-term advisor to Putin; and Lavrov’s stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva. The 26-year owns a £4.4m property in Kensington, London.

Galina Danilchenko, the mayor of Melitopol, a region in south east Ukraine under Russian military occupation, has also been sanctioned for collaborating with the invading forces.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that the pay the price.

“All those sanctioned today will have their assets in the UK frozen, which means no UK citizen or company can do business with them, and individuals subject to travel bans are also prohibited from travelling to or from the UK.”

