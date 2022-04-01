X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UK will join US in strategic oil reserves release – report

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
April 1, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The UK will reportedly join the US in releasing more oil from its reserves as part of a joint effort to lower prices and reduce reliance on Russian supplies.
According to Bloomberg, an announcement is likely on Friday via the International Energy Agency. Sources declined to say the size of the release, citing market sensitivity and the need for countries to act in concert.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his plans to release 1m barrels of oil a day for six months would lay the foundations for the US to achieve energy independence from foreign suppliers.

He also said that he expects allies to release as many as 50m barrels from their own stocks.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine