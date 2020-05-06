Hear from guest speaker Ben Nelmes of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) focused around the following learning objectives:

A basic understanding of what the EU Ecolabel is, what the EU taxonomy is, and what it means about the underlying products it certifies

An awareness of the new regulatory duties on advisers which are coming in the EU under the disclosure regulation and under changes to the MiFID II suitability assessment

An awareness of how the UK institutional market may be changed by tightening regulatory requirements

Enter your details to watch the webinar



Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)



If you would like more information, copies of the slides, or have any questions, please e-mail [email protected]