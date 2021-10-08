X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UKSIF’s Good Money Week: Friday’s agenda

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
October 8, 2021
in Events, News
Share this story
Share this story

Friday 8th October 

9:30: Welcome from the chair

James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF

9:35: Panel: Working with public campaigns to promote responsible finance

Tony Burdon, Chief Executive Officer, Make My Money Matter

Ray Dhirani, Head of Sustainable Finance, WWF-UK

Peter Michaelis, Head of Sustainable Investment, Liontrust Asset Management

10:15: Panel: The key takeaways: What have we learnt?

What have we learnt from Good Money Week 2021?

What are the key takeaways?

James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF

10:30: Day close

 

Register for Good Money Week here

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine