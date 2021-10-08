UKSIF’s Good Money Week: Friday’s agenda

Friday 8th October
9:30: Welcome from the chair
James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF
9:35: Panel: Working with public campaigns to promote responsible finance
Tony Burdon, Chief Executive Officer, Make My Money Matter
Ray Dhirani, Head of Sustainable Finance, WWF-UK
Peter Michaelis, Head of Sustainable Investment, Liontrust Asset Management
10:15: Panel: The key takeaways: What have we learnt?
What have we learnt from Good Money Week 2021?
What are the key takeaways?
James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF
10:30: Day close
