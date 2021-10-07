UKSIF’s Good Money Week: Thursday’s agenda

Thursday 7th October
9:45: Welcome from the chair
James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF
9:50: The risk that greenwashing poses to retail engagement
What are the signs of greenwashing?
How do you detect it?
How does it affect engagement?
Kevin Haines, Head of Social Policy, Bedford Row Capital plc
Julian Parrot, Partner, Ethical Futures
Lester Petch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TAM Asset Management
Delyth Richards, Managing Director – Head of Client Solutions Group, Kleinwort Hambros
10:30: Panel – Promoting your product without greenwashing
A lack of awareness is a key element of a lack of ESG retail engagement, but how can you promote what you do? How do you cut through the greenwashing noise?
Matthew Ayres, Client Services Director, Ethical Screening Ltd.
Gemma Butler, Marketing Director, Chartered Institute of Marketing
Julie Wallace, Global Head, Sustainability and Community Engagement Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank
11:15: Industry focus – What can pension firms do to overcome the barriers to retail engagement?
Eve Read, Director of Business Delivery, NEST
Lily Morris, Responsible Investments Manager, Scottish Widows
11:55: Day close
James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF
Register for Good Money Week here