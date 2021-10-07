X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

UKSIF’s Good Money Week: Thursday’s agenda

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
October 7, 2021
in Events, News
Share this story
Share this story

Thursday 7th October 

9:45: Welcome from the chair

James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF

9:50: The risk that greenwashing poses to retail engagement

What are the signs of greenwashing?

How do you detect it?

How does it affect engagement?

Kevin Haines, Head of Social Policy, Bedford Row Capital plc

Julian Parrot, Partner, Ethical Futures

Lester Petch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TAM Asset Management

Delyth Richards, Managing Director – Head of Client Solutions Group, Kleinwort Hambros

10:30: Panel – Promoting your product without greenwashing

A lack of awareness is a key element of a lack of ESG retail engagement, but how can you promote what you do? How do you cut through the greenwashing noise?

Matthew Ayres, Client Services Director, Ethical Screening Ltd.

Gemma Butler, Marketing Director, Chartered Institute of Marketing

Julie Wallace, Global Head, Sustainability and Community Engagement Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank

11:15: Industry focus – What can pension firms do to overcome the barriers to retail engagement?

Eve Read, Director of Business Delivery, NEST

Lily Morris, Responsible Investments Manager, Scottish Widows

11:55: Day close 

James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF

Register for Good Money Week here

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine