UKSIF’s Good Money Week: Tuesday’s agenda

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
October 5, 2021
Events, News
Tuesday 5th October

9:30: Welcome from the chair

James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF

9:35: Keynote: Demystifying data and making it accessible to the public

Girish Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Urgentem

9:50: Industry innovation on engagement

How to engage the public. Encouraging public to take an ESG angle with their finance.

What innovation is needed?

How to you prove to the public that individual action matters?

How do you build confidence in the credibility of sustainable finance?

Duncan Grierson, CEO & Founder, Clim8

Georgia Stewart, CEO, Tumelo

Chris Turnbull, CEO, Airfunders

10:30: Panel – What future regulation means for financial transparency

The FCA guiding principles for ESG products SDR disclosures and the Sustainable Investment Label

Jamie Farquhar, Director, Square Mile

Lorna Finlayson, Partner – Financial Services, Addleshaw Goddard

11:15: Industry focus – What can retail banks do to overcome the barriers to retail engagement?

Eli Haroush, Head of ESG Research, Royal London Asset Management

Adam Robbins, Senior Investment Manager, Triodos Investment Management

11:55 – 17:00: Partner events

 

Register for Good Money Week here

