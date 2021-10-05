UKSIF’s Good Money Week: Tuesday’s agenda

Tuesday 5th October
9:30: Welcome from the chair
James Alexander, Chief Executive, UKSIF
9:35: Keynote: Demystifying data and making it accessible to the public
Girish Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Urgentem
9:50: Industry innovation on engagement
How to engage the public. Encouraging public to take an ESG angle with their finance.
What innovation is needed?
How to you prove to the public that individual action matters?
How do you build confidence in the credibility of sustainable finance?
Duncan Grierson, CEO & Founder, Clim8
Georgia Stewart, CEO, Tumelo
Chris Turnbull, CEO, Airfunders
10:30: Panel – What future regulation means for financial transparency
The FCA guiding principles for ESG products SDR disclosures and the Sustainable Investment Label
Jamie Farquhar, Director, Square Mile
Lorna Finlayson, Partner – Financial Services, Addleshaw Goddard
11:15: Industry focus – What can retail banks do to overcome the barriers to retail engagement?
Eli Haroush, Head of ESG Research, Royal London Asset Management
Adam Robbins, Senior Investment Manager, Triodos Investment Management
11:55 – 17:00: Partner events