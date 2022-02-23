X

X

Untitled-1
Untitled-1
UKSIF’s James Alexander to chair upcoming webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 23, 2022
ESG News, Events, News
Sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the ESG space.

Join us on Thursday 24th February for an in-depth discussion with experts in the sector, including James Alexander at UKSIF (UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association) who will be chairing the event.

Some of the topics that will be covered are:

  • Has the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the move towards sustainable investing?
  • Has COP26 shifted the gears of sustainable investing? If so, how?
  • Why is getting sound sustainability data such a key challenge for ESG investors?
  • Is greenwashing a big problem in sustainable investing? If so, how can asset managers try to overcome it?
  • Do experts believe that investing sustainably no longer means sacrificing the opportunity to maximise investment returns?
  • What are the main areas advisers should consider when evaluating ESG product selection?

 

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

About James Alexander, Chief Executive at UKSIF

James has a background in international climate finance and infrastructure finance as well as many years’ experience in leadership roles in membership organisations. Most recently, James supported global megacities to overcome the substantial barriers to financing climate action as Director of the City Finance Programme at the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and Head of the C40 Cities Finance Facility – a project preparation facility he developed, now supporting cities across the world to structure nearly a billion dollars of sustainable infrastructure transactions.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

 

 

