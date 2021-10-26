X

UN releases emissions gap report – E3G responds

Sue Whitbread
October 26, 2021
in News
SME funding gap
  • The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has today released its annual Emissions Gap report.

  • It finds there is a 28 billion tonne greenhouse gas emissions gap between where countries’ current climate targets for 2030 are projected to lead us by the end of the decade, and where global emissions would need to be in 2030 for a good chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

  • This complements yesterday’s NDC Synthesis Report from the UNFCCC, which found that as a result of the latest round of enhancements to 2030 climate targets, projected 2030 emissions are set to be 15.9% higher than 2010 levels (assuming full implementation of NDCs including their conditional elements). In contrast, the IPCC has found that projected 2030 emissions would need to be 45% lower than 2010 levels to be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Just days before the major UN COP26 climate summit opens, the UNEP Emissions Gap Report shows that new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), setting climate targets for 2030, are not on track to limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Click here to read the full article 

