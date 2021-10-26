UN releases emissions gap report – E3G responds

-
The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has today released its annual Emissions Gap report.
-
It finds there is a 28 billion tonne greenhouse gas emissions gap between where countries’ current climate targets for 2030 are projected to lead us by the end of the decade, and where global emissions would need to be in 2030 for a good chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.
-
This complements yesterday’s NDC Synthesis Report from the UNFCCC, which found that as a result of the latest round of enhancements to 2030 climate targets, projected 2030 emissions are set to be 15.9% higher than 2010 levels (assuming full implementation of NDCs including their conditional elements). In contrast, the IPCC has found that projected 2030 emissions would need to be 45% lower than 2010 levels to be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.
This policy explains how IFA Magazine collects, stores, uses and shares personal information (including but not limited to information from which you can be personally identified such as your name, address, job title, company, email address, or telephone number) and information about your visits to the network, including the pages you view, the links you click and other actions taken in connection with www.ifamagazine.com, www.gbinvestments.co.uk , www.robopromedia.com, www.mvpromedia.com
IFA Magazine Publications Limited may update this Policy at any time. It is your responsibility to check for updates to this Policy, as your continued use of the website denotes an acceptance of this Policy. Unless stated otherwise, IFA Magazine Publications Limited’s current Policy applies to all information that IFA Magazine Publications Limited has about you and your account.