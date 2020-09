Join CoInvestor‘s webinar tomorrow at 9:30am on understanding EIS through an example portfolio.

In this session created for Financial Advisers, Sanjeev Gordhan, Director of Newable Ventures will take you through an example EIS portfolio model he has built so you can clearly understand the benefits and implications of advising on #EIS investments.

Register here to join>>

Please note this webinar is open for Financial Advisers only. As with all high risk investments, your capital is at risk.