Understanding the barriers to offering Seed EIS

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
June 10, 2021
in GBI, News, Sponsored
The EIS Association has recognised that Seed EIS is generally under-used in the adviser market.

We are delighted that they want to change this, and they have commissioned a research survey to identify the barriers to using Seed EIS, as a first step. Nova Growth Capital are pleased to support and sponsor this initiative, and I hope that you will take part in the survey.

You can complete the survey here.

There are three reasons why you should take part:

1.  Every view matters if we are going to make changes happen, and make better use of Seed EIS. Something that is of real benefit as our economy looks to recover after the pandemic.

2. All participants will receive a summary of the findings, so that you will have greater insight into SEIS and how it might be used better.

3. All participants will be entered into a prize draw, with the opportunity to win one of the following:

  • A donation of £250 to a charity of your choice
  • A British Lions rugby shirt
  • A British Lions Anthem shirt ( long sleeved)

So, help us to help you, and complete the survey now. It will only take a few minutes.

Thank you in anticipation.

