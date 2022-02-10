Unicorn AIM VCT £25m share offer reaches full capacity after only two weeks

Special dividend payment confirmed for existing shareholders

Unicorn AIM VCT (‘the VCT’), the largest AIM-focussed VCT in the market, has announced it has received subscriptions in excess of its latest £25 million offer amount after only two weeks.

The VCT has also announced a special dividend of 7 pence per share, following shareholder approval at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This will be paid to shareholders, in addition to the final dividend of 3.50 pence per share, on 10 February 2022.

Since launch in 2001 the VCT, which had net assets of over £300 million as at 31 January 2022 has delivered strong total capital gains and a consistent income stream to shareholders , with 78.5 pence per share in tax-free dividend distributions being returned to shareholders since March 2010.

Unicorn Asset Management has been one of the leading institutional investors in the AIM market since its inception in 2000 and the team brings its considerable experience and success in small cap investing to the VCT. Unicorn manages over £1.3 billion of assets across a range of funds, of which over £550 million is specifically invested in AIM-listed companies.

Chris Hutchinson (pictured), lead manager of the Unicorn AIM VCT commented: “There has been a very positive response to this latest Offer, which reached full capacity within two weeks of opening. Unicorn’s AIM-focused VCT has a long-established track record of delivering attractive and sustainable tax-free dividend income, while also generating meaningful tax-free capital gains for shareholders over the longer term. We remain confident that we will continue to find investment opportunities that, over time, are capable of delivering this important combination of tax-free dividend income and capital growth.”