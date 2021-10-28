Unicorn AIM VCT announces intention to launch new £25m offer

Unicorn AIM VCT has announced its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise £25m, through the issue of new ordinary shares.

Unicorn Asset Management has been one of the leading institutional investors in the AIM market since its inception in 2000. The VCT, managed by Chris Hutchinson (pictured), is the largest AIM-focused VCT with net assets of over £370 million (as at 30 September 2021).

The Unicorn team brings considerable experience and success in small cap investing to the VCT. Unicorn manages over £1.5 billion of assets across a range of funds, of which over £500 million is specifically invested in AIM-listed companies.

Since launch in 2001, Unicorn AIM VCT has delivered strong total capital gains and a consistent income stream to shareholders. It has returned 67.5 pence per share in tax free dividends to eligible shareholders since the merger of the Company with Unicorn AIM VCT II plc on 9 March 2010.

Chris Hutchinson, lead manager of the Unicorn AIM VCT commented: “The team at Unicorn shares well over 100+ years’ experience of UK investing and delivering long term value for investors is our number one priority. The Unicorn AIM VCT has a long-established track record of delivering attractive and sustainable tax-free dividend income, while also generating meaningful capital gains for our shareholders over the longer term.

“Despite the uncertainty we continue to see both in the UK and more globally, we remain confident that we will continue to find investment opportunities for the VCT that, over time, are capable of delivering this important combination of tax-free dividend income and capital growth.”