Unicorn Asset Management partners with charity platform Sporting Chance Prize Draw

Unicorn Asset Management, the independently owned fund management business specialising in UK equity, has announced its partnership with Sporting Chance Prize Draw – the platform that helps raise money for small UK charities through prizes donated by the UK’s sporting community.

Launched in spring 2021 by Simon Jacot de Boinod, the Sporting Chance Prize Draw takes place every March to raise funds for small UK charities. The March 2022 draw will benefit charities whose fundraising has been negatively impacted by Covid.

As Founding Partner, Unicorn’s donation will support the administration of Sporting Chance Prize Draw enabling the platform to contribute 100% of funds raised to the selected charities.

Unicorn’s contribution will form part of the wider Sporting Chance Prize Draw initiative by, which supports charities including Future for Heroes, Switch the Play Foundation and The Maiden Foundation.

Chris Hutchinson (pictured), Director of Unicorn Asset Management commented; “We’re delighted to be working with Sporting Chance as it’s a great initiative, helping small charities which were hit badly by Covid and unable to raise the funds needed. We look forward to seeing the platform grow.”

Simon Jacot de Boinod, Founder of Sporting Chance Prize Draw added; “I am thrilled Unicorn has come on board as an official Founding Partner of the Sporting Chance Prize Draw. Through the generous support of organisations like Unicorn, Sporting Chance Prize Draw is able to ensure that 100% of the money raised through the Prize Draw itself goes directly to our selected charities. It remains a particularly challenging time for small charities throughout the UK. The only ambition of Sporting Chance Prize Draw, with the help of organisations such as Unicorn, is to help its selected charities raise vital funds.”