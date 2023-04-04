Unicorn’s Simon Moon marks ten years on UK Smaller Companies Fund as Alex Game appointed co-manager

Unicorn Asset Management marked Simon Moon’s tenth year as fund manager of the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund in March and Alex Game has been appointed co-manager of the Fund alongside Simon.

Simon joined Unicorn in 2008, becoming lead manager of the UK Smaller Companies Fund in March 2013. Over that time the Fund has returned 125.18% vs the benchmark Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (ex IC) Index return of 68.46% and the IA UK Smaller Companies return of 102.23%. The Fund has outperformed both the benchmark Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (ex IC) Index return and the IA UK Smaller Companies sector average over 1, 3, 5 and 10 years. Simon is also co-manager of the Unicorn UK Income strategy alongside Fraser Mackersie.

Alex Game has become co-manager of the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund alongside Simon, having served as assistant manager since January 2021. Alex joined Unicorn in 2014 and became co-manager of the Unicorn UK Growth Fund in January 2021 alongside Fraser Mackersie.

The Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund takes a relative value approach to smaller company investing, building a high conviction portfolio, focusing on high quality, well capitalised businesses, with high growth prospects and which are trading at attractive valuations.

Simon Moon, co-manager of Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund commented; “It’s been an interesting decade to have been at the helm of a UK smaller companies fund – from Brexit to Covid – there’s been a lot to negotiate, and we’re pleased to be delivering better than benchmark returns to investors. It’s great to be working alongside Alex in his new role as co-manager on the Fund. UK small caps have historically outperformed their larger cap rivals over the longer term and the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund will continue to hunt for those opportunities”.

Chris Hutchinson, Director, Unicorn Asset Management added; “Unicorn has a talented pool of portfolio managers who draw together as a team with strength and depth of experience. Both Simon’s tenth anniversary at the helm and Alex joining him as co-manager on Unicorn UK Smaller Companies are key milestones for Unicorn as it continues to evolve.”