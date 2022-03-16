Unique Financial expands footprint with Herts-based acquisition

Unique Financial Planning has acquired Watford-based Gerrard Byrne Financial Services (GBFS) as part of its ambitious plans to expand and scale the business.

GBFS was founded in 1992 by the late John Byrne and provides financial planning, investment and wealth management services for both individuals and corporates.

As part of the deal Unique Financial will take over the running of GBFS from John’s widow, Caroline Byrne. The business will retain its current office and team of advisers, before being incorporated into the Unique Financial brand in due course.

The acquisition will increase Unique Financial’s assets under influence to around £800m and expand its team to more than 30 advisers across six locations in Surrey, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Hampshire and Devon.

Stewart Williams, CEO of Unique Financial, commented: “We are honoured to have been charged with looking after the legacy John Byrne worked so hard to build over the last 30 years. The firm’s long-standing bank of clients and talented team speaks for itself.

“This acquisition is a significant development for Unique Financial as it brings us one step closer to achieving our long-term growth ambitions and allows us to expand our footprint into the Hertfordshire region. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to keep driving the business forward and finding new opportunities to enhance our proposition.”