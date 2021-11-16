X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Upcoming webinar: Opportunities in Global Listed Infrastructure

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
November 16, 2021
in Events, News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the Global Listed Infrastructure space.

Join us on Thursday 2nd December for an in-depth discussion with experts in the space, including M&G Investments‘ Alex Araujo and Gravis Capital‘s Matthew Norris.

Register now

Our expert panel will answer a variety of questions, such as:

  • COP26 – friend or foe for global listed infrastructure companies?
  • What has the introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) meant for UK asset managers within the listed infrastructure space?
  • How big an impact does the growth in sustainable investing affect portfolio construction and asset allocation within global listed infrastructure funds?
  • How worried should we be about the impact of inflation on the global listed infrastructure sector?

Register now.

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine