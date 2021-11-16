Upcoming webinar: Opportunities in Global Listed Infrastructure

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the Global Listed Infrastructure space.
Join us on Thursday 2nd December for an in-depth discussion with experts in the space, including M&G Investments‘ Alex Araujo and Gravis Capital‘s Matthew Norris.
Our expert panel will answer a variety of questions, such as:
- COP26 – friend or foe for global listed infrastructure companies?
- What has the introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) meant for UK asset managers within the listed infrastructure space?
- How big an impact does the growth in sustainable investing affect portfolio construction and asset allocation within global listed infrastructure funds?
- How worried should we be about the impact of inflation on the global listed infrastructure sector?
This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.