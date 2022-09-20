X

Upcoming webinar: register now and earn CPD

Investing in a digital future

September 20, 2022
Events, News
Your webinar invitation
Investing in a digital future
Thursday 22nd September 10-11am

Register now to hear from Matthew Norris, Fund Manager and Director of Real Estate Securities and George Nikolaou, Senior Research Analyst at Gravis Capital.

Some key questions to be raised are:

  • What is digital infrastructure and what is driving the growth of this sector?
  • How does investing in digital infrastructure deliver predictable long-term income?
  • What are the key developing trends moving from an analogue to a digital world?
  • Which key themes/sectors offer particular opportunities at the moment?
  • How might the digital infrastructure sector be expected to perform during a recession?

Register now and earn CPD

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

 

 

