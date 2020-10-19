@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The UK government decides against including info on Costs and Charges on updated annual pensions statement for retirement savers. Meanwhile, large hospitality sector protests gather around parliament.

Prem Sikka shares FT article covering big four audit firms and the sectors growing income.

Big Four’s audit income jumps as firms raise prices. Interesting business model – deliver dud audits but charge more; use audit as a stall for selling other services, including tax avoidance, use friends in high places to get govt contracts. https://t.co/keaItPBSh0 — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 19, 2020

BooHoo shares take a tumble.

Boohoo shares sink after the U.K. fast-fashion retailer caught up in a labor scandal says it’s seeking a new auditor https://t.co/BR6az1aA85 pic.twitter.com/EsIBLj9u3T — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) October 19, 2020

Hospitality sector protest outside parliament.

Chefs, farmers, waitresses and pub landlords take to Parliament Square at the #HospoDemo to bang their pots and pans at the government over the crisis facing the UK hospitality industry pic.twitter.com/ElSOHdVebQ — Poppy Wood (@poppyeh) October 19, 2020

Josephine Cumbo reports on new annual pension statement and its exlusion of information on Costs and Charges.

UK Govt endorses simpler 2-page annual #pension statements for millions of retirement savers, but Govt decides against including info on Costs and Charges.https://t.co/REaQPjqR6q — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) October 19, 2020

FT Adviser covers the story in detail here.

Govt u-turns on fees disclosure in 2-page pension statements https://t.co/pSdpZdWzFf — Amy Austin (@amyyaustinn) October 19, 2020

