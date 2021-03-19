X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

US open: Dow Jones extends losing streak as Fed halts capital break for banks

by
March 19, 2021
in US
Share this story
Share this story

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the red early on Friday after the Federal Reserve opted to not extend a Covid-19-era capital break for banks fuelled a rise in bond yields and a financial sell-off.
As of 1530 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.82% at 32,593.46 and the S&P 500 was 0.33% weaker at 3,902.57, while the Nasdaq Composite started out the session 0.23% stronger at 13,146.82.

The Dow opened 268.46 points lower on Friday, extending losses recorded in the previous session as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note soared, fuelling another tech sell-off.

In focus on Friday was the 10-year Treasury yield, sitting just below yesterday’s 14-month high at around 1.72%.

However, the day’s main market-mover was the central bank decision to not extend a rule expiring at the end of March that allowed banks to hold less capital against Treasurys and other holdings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed’s move was seen as potentially having some adverse effects by traders, with some thinking that it could send yields even higher.

Markets.com’s Neil Wilson said: “Rates backed up a touch and we saw some movement on NDX futs as the Fed announced it will let the SLR exemption expire as planned on Mar 31st. Following yesterday’s spike, there was not a lot of bid coming back in bonds.

“There is some debate about whether ending the SLR exemption will lead to selling of Treasuries by banks, but what is obvious is that the Fed is confident to let things move now and this means we should be seeing higher yields still. It’s a good sign that the Fed is confident in the way some of the market plumbing like repo markets are functioning well and some of the supports for banks can be removed.”

Shares in FedEx were also in focus after the delivery agent topped third-quarter expectations on both the top and bottom lines, while Nike stocks were under the cosh after posting weaker than expected quarterly revenues.

No major corporate earnings or data points were slated for release on Friday.

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • Deepbridge raises £1m in its latest SEIS funding round
    March 15, 2021

    Deepbridge’s Life Science Fund sees subscriptions rise 40% over the last 6 months, compared with the same time period in the previous year. Dr Savvas

  • More than half of UK adults seeking financial advice
    March 15, 2021

    Prudential UK’s Family Wealth Unlocked survey finds 53% of UK adults seeking financial advice because of the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The research also

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine