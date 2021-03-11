X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

US open: Stocks extend record-breaking rally as inflation fears ease

by
March 11, 2021
in US
Share this story
Share this story

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Thursday after the Dow Jones closed at an all-time high in the previous session.
As of 1525 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.57% at 32,479.69, while the S&P 500 was 0.73% firmer at 3,927.09 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.40% stronger at 13,251.42.

The Dow Jones opened 182.67 points higher on Thursday, extending yesterday’s record setting rally.

Like yesterday, Thursday’s early gains were at least partly fuelled by news that the House of Representatives had passed Joe Biden’s $1.9trn stimulus package, with the President now preparing to sign it into law by 14 March.

Also in focus on Thursday was the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which, while inching forward slightly to around 1.53%, had seemingly distanced itself enough from recent highs to temporarily halt a rotation away from tech and growth stocks and into more cyclical sectors.

In fact, tech stocks were actually leading the pack early on Thursday, with the likes of Apple, Facebook and Netflix all jumping at least 2% at the open, while Tesla shares advanced more than 4%.

On the macro front, unemployment claims in the US continued falling at a steady pace over the week ended 6 March, according to the Department of Labor. In seasonally adjusted terms, initial unemployment claims fell by 42,000 to reach 712,000, while the four-week moving average also retreated, falling 34,000 to 759,000.

Elsewhere, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ job openings and labour turnover summary for January revealed that the number of job openings on the last day of January was 6.9m, a touch better than the 6.6m print expected on the Street.

In corporate news, game technology company Inspired Entertainment beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenues estimates

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine