@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter today; Bloomberg reports the US stock bubble could be the largest in history. ECB chief calls for a Capital Market Union, whilst experts stay concerned of Euro appreciation. In the UK, PwC and Deloitte delay profit announcements – weary of reporting ‘too good’ a year whilst clients suffer.

Christine Lagarde calls for a fully developed European Banking Union and a Capital Market Union; experts suggest it won’t be enough to reverse appreciation.

Watch again: Lagarde on what a more complete monetary union needs pic.twitter.com/wUCYig1ied — European Central Bank (@ecb) September 10, 2020

“Christine Lagarde is tanned & relaxed after returning from holiday” All is good at the top. Curious to see what will be done to reverse € appreciation Btw, to fight deflation, let’s keep in mind that nothing is better than monetising the debt, right?

https://t.co/xjVNJMLkLZ — SEBASTIEN COCHARD (@SebCochard_11) September 10, 2020

As the UK signs a trade deal with Japan Ben Chu highlights how it compares to UK-EU trade.

As the UK signs a trade deal with Japan (largely rolling over existing EU-Japan trade deal) and fears rise of a no deal Brexit a reminder of the relative size of UK trade with Europe relative to our trade with Japan pic.twitter.com/miLrHd1VPC — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) September 11, 2020

Tabby Kinder reports that Audit firms may be obscuring their successes as not to upset their clients.

Deloitte UK results are now two weeks late compared to previous years. Partners made a record £882,000 each on average in 2019. PwC has also delayed its results (by five months). Sources say the firms are wary of reporting "too good" a year while clients suffer… — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) September 11, 2020

Rails Bank CEO, Nigel Verdon, explains why he bought Wirecard’s UK operation.

Bloomberg reports today that, ‘530 out of America’s 8,513 listed common stocks trade at more than ten times sales.’ This data suggests the ‘US stock bubble could rank among the biggest in history.’

"Today, according to Bloomberg data, 530 out of America’s 8,513 listed common stocks trade at more than 10 times sales. This is 6.2 per cent of all common stocks, up from a ratio of 3.8 per cent at the market’s low in March." https://t.co/mGqyRh2Bol — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) September 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG