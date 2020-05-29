peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The US Stock Market may be overvalued by as much as 16%, with 7 large tech firms obscuring real economic woes. Wisecard chief gets investigated by German financial conduct authority, whilst investment chief at SoftBank gets healthy raise.

Firstly, check out this interactive map showing the geographical distribution of CBILS in the UK.

We've built an interactive map to show the distribution of #CBILS eligible companies against accredited lenders. 🌍 There are currently 80 lenders accredited to disburse #CBILS and 43,154 loans have been approved to date. Check out the map here ➡️ https://t.co/4j8uYfkKDK pic.twitter.com/JveKOGNcCP — DueDil (@duedil) May 29, 2020

Bloomberg reported that Oxford Economics published new research suggesting the US Stock market is overvalued.

American shares are as much as 16% overvalued at present levels, says Oxford Economics https://t.co/DI9YY1LqGn — Bloomberg (@business) May 29, 2020

Business Insider reveal new research suggesting big tech performance is “masking the risk of a prolongued meltdown.”

A Wall Street firm studied every crash over the past 100 years — and concluded that the unusual performance of 7 tech stocks is masking the risk of a prolonged meltdown https://t.co/H5yCqtzj63 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 29, 2020

Markus Braun faces legal scrutiny following a €2.5m purchase of his own companies’ shares earlier this week.

Germany’s financial markets watchdog is examining whether Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun violated insider trading rules when he bought €2.5m of shares in the payments group this week. Full story from @OlafStorbeck and @FD https://t.co/8VQJaft3FB — Robert Smith (@BondHack) May 29, 2020

Finally, embattled SoftBank gives large raise to investment chief, despite giant loses this year.

SoftBank news… Rajeev Misra pay jumped to $15m in fiscal 2019. That's a 113% increase from $7m the year before. via @KanaInagaki https://t.co/OBhr5EXNeh — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) May 29, 2020

