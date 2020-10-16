@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

US retail trading app, Robinhood, gives one day notice on a margin call. Meanwhile, PM Boris gives staunch reprisal of EU negotiations, though negotiations continue.

First, Daniel Williams is helping to tackle financial scams.

I'm planning on building a series of PDFs which I will make publicly available for free to help individuals identify financial scams & what to do when they think they have been scammed or have come across a scam. Open to content suggestions! @pfsconf #scamsmart — Daniel Williams (@IFA_Dan) October 15, 2020

US retail trading app Robinhood gives one day notice on a margin call ahead of US elections.

Savage Mind blowing One day notice on a margin call for retail? https://t.co/WNnUk6swo1 — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) October 16, 2020

Michael Pettis writes a long thread discussing China’s, overstated, GDP growth.

1/9 Very interesting thread. Capital Economics says China’s GDP growth has been overstated by roughly 12% in the past five years – a very hefty number – while the San Francisco Fed accepts the numbers in aggregate but says Beijing has been smoothing out the data. https://t.co/CwRmSLa20S — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) October 16, 2020

Tabby Kinder shares a story detailing concerning government contracting.

The UK government funnelled £280k into the family business of former Interserve boss Debbie White for "leadership support" on Covid testing, just weeks after Mrs White took on a *voluntary* role running testing centres Scoop with @gillplimmer1 https://t.co/MOVWWSTHMB — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) October 16, 2020

And finally, Boris gives lots of bluster over Brexit negotiation.

Germany’s ‘Die Zeit’ notes the PM demanded that the EU ‘fundamentally change’ its attitude in trade talks otherwise it’s time to prepare for no deal BUT the paper also emphasis Boris Johnson stopped short of walking away from negotiations altogether https://t.co/OIsgo6YzaN — Katya Adler (@BBCkatyaadler) October 16, 2020

Matt Kilcoyne, from the Adam Smith Institute, perhaps surmised the story the best.

So Johnson's statement was designed to give the EU a bit of a kicking while at the same time put on the kettle for Barnier who arrives on Monday.

Matt Kilcoyne Adam Smith Institute: "The PM has done his very best Theresa May impression in announcing nothing has changed" — lisa o'carroll (@lisaocarroll) October 16, 2020

