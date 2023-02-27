Uswitch comments on the Ofgem price cap announcement

Following Ofgem’s quarterly update to the energy price cap, which has fallen to £3,280, Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, has commented.

He said: “This significant fall in the Ofgem price cap should mark a turning point for the energy market, and could be the last quarter in which the cap is priced above the current Energy Price Guarantee level.

“Yet, with the Energy Price Guarantee still set to rise by 20% to £3,000 a year for average consumption and the end of the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme, households will be facing higher bills from April.

“Wholesale prices have dropped more than 50% since December 2022 but consumers have yet to feel the benefit.

“Now is the time for fixed deals to return to the market to get the benefits of falling wholesale prices to consumers as soon as possible. After 18 months of sky-high energy bills, households need stability as well as choice in who their energy provider is and what they pay.

“A return to fixed deals will bring the benefits of competition back to the market, giving consumers the chance to vote with their feet and choose a supplier with the best deal and customer service, as well as locking in more price certainty.

“Current intervention, including the market stabilisation charge implemented by Ofgem, is actively dissuading suppliers from offering competitive deals that consumers desperately need.”