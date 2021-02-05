Join us on Thursday 11th February 10-11:30am for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including James Faulkner, Director at Vala Capital.

James is one of the Directors and has responsibility for the experience of the investors and their advisers.

James has enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing for over 30 years primarily within financial services with PwC, ABN Amro and Dun & Bradstreet but with spells in manufacturing and consulting too.

James is a Chartered Member of the CISI and holds the Level 4 Investment Advice Diploma.

Register now to hear James’ views on the following:

What are the risks to me and to this client for this advice? The Manager – their security, longevity & commitment to the sector

The investments – track record of who’s choosing them and how they manage them

Portfolio – diversification

The risk of not doing this planning Tax – how much and how quickly will my clients get the tax benefits? Strategy – what will my clients actually be getting? Fees – how much will it cost my client and what’s the incentive to managers? Operational infrastructure – reporting and being kept up-to-date

Click here to register>>

Click here to find out more about Vala Capital