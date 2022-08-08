X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Vanguard announces advisory changes to Vanguard U.K Active Equity Fund

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
August 8, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Vanguard today announced an upcoming change to the investment advisory arrangements of Vanguard U.K. Active Equity Fund. An additional investment adviser will be added to the fund: Schroders Investment Management North America Inc. (Schroders). They will manage the portion of the fund currently advised by Marathon Asset Management, which subject to this transition, will no longer serve as an adviser to the fund.

Vanguard’s portfolio oversight function conducts ongoing reviews of the firm’s investment advisers, looking beyond short-term performance to focus on the drivers of long-term success for investors. As part of this review process, Vanguard determined that changes to the advisory structure would best serve current and future shareholders of the fund.

Vanguard has long advocated for a multi-manager approach on certain investment strategies, setting adviser allocations based on long-term, strategic targets. Following the transition which is expected to be complete in early September, the target manager allocations for the Vanguard U.K. Active Equity Fund will be: Baillie Gifford 50%, Schroders 50%.  The investment objective, philosophy, and primary investment strategy of the fund will remain the same, and the expense ratio is not expected to change because of the advisor changes.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine