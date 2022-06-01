Vanguard Europe announces new head of multi-asset solutions

Vanguard today announces that Andreas Zingg, current country head and managing officer of Vanguard Investments Switzerland, will assume the newly created role of head of multi-asset solutions for Vanguard, Europe. Mr. Zingg will report to Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard’s Portfolio Review Department (“PRD”) team.

PRD oversees the funds and ETFs that Vanguard offers and evaluates and develops new funds and ETFs. In his new role, Mr. Zingg will be responsible for Vanguard’s entire European multi-asset product range and its further development. Mr. Zingg will divide his time between London and Zurich.

Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard’s PRD Europe, comments: “Vanguard’s multi-asset products, including our popular LifeStrategy® range, have long provided investors with an all-in-one solution based on Vanguard’s four investment principles including long-term orientation, simplicity, transparency, and low-costs.

“Multi-asset solutions work for IFAs and end investors alike, and we want to further strengthen the strategic opportunity in this field. Andreas Zingg brings a wealth of expertise and international experience. His knowledge from both the product and sales side will be of huge benefit in this position, which in turn plays an integral part of Vanguard’s future multi-asset product and solutions offering.”

Mr Zingg joined Vanguard in 2016. Before joining Vanguard, Mr Zingg was head of iShares sales Middle East & Africa and head of iShares sales for the German-speaking parts of Switzerland at BlackRock. Before he joined BlackRock in 2010, Mr Zingg worked for UBS Asset Management.

He began his career as project manager with McKinsey & Co. in Zurich, where he was responsible for leading projects with a particular focus on the areas of corporate strategy, business transformation and distribution strategies for clients in the financial sector. Andreas Zingg studied economics and finance at the University of St. Gallen and earned a PhD in Business Administration from the University of St.Gallen in 2009.

Simone Rosti, head of Italy and Southern Europe, will assume leadership until a replacement for the position of country head, Switzerland has been found.