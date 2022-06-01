X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Vanguard Europe announces new head of multi-asset solutions

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
June 1, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Vanguard today announces that Andreas Zingg, current country head and managing officer of Vanguard Investments Switzerland, will assume the newly created role of head of multi-asset solutions for Vanguard, Europe. Mr. Zingg will report to Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard’s Portfolio Review Department (“PRD”) team.

PRD oversees the funds and ETFs that Vanguard offers and evaluates and develops new funds and ETFs. In his new role, Mr. Zingg will be responsible for Vanguard’s entire European multi-asset product range and its further development. Mr. Zingg will divide his time between London and Zurich.

Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard’s PRD Europe, comments“Vanguard’s multi-asset products, including our popular LifeStrategy® range, have long provided investors with an all-in-one solution based on Vanguard’s four investment principles including long-term orientation, simplicity, transparency, and low-costs.

“Multi-asset solutions work for IFAs and end investors alike, and we want to further strengthen the strategic opportunity in this field. Andreas Zingg brings a wealth of expertise and international experience. His knowledge from both the product and sales side will be of huge benefit in this position, which in turn plays an integral part of Vanguard’s future multi-asset product and solutions offering.”

Mr Zingg joined Vanguard in 2016. Before joining Vanguard, Mr Zingg was head of iShares sales Middle East & Africa and head of iShares sales for the German-speaking parts of Switzerland at BlackRock. Before he joined BlackRock in 2010, Mr Zingg worked for UBS Asset Management.

He began his career as project manager with McKinsey & Co. in Zurich, where he was responsible for leading projects with a particular focus on the areas of corporate strategy, business transformation and distribution strategies for clients in the financial sector. Andreas Zingg studied economics and finance at the University of St. Gallen and earned a PhD in Business Administration from the University of St.Gallen in 2009.

Simone Rosti, head of Italy and Southern Europe, will assume leadership until a replacement for the position of country head, Switzerland has been found.

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine