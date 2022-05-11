Vanguard invites advisers to join latest ESG Active Insights morning on May 12

Vanguard thinks about ESG risks and opportunities in the context of delivering long-term value to investors and helping them to meet their objectives.

That’s why they designed the Vanguard Sustainable Life range of three multi-asset funds and the Vanguard Global Sustainable Equity Fund, all actively managed, for investors aiming to achieve sustainable returns in a manner that aligns with their values.

Sessions on the agenda for this virtual focus on sustainability include:

What matters with sustainable investing

ESG integration and engagement

Stewardship as a voice for long- term shareholder value

How can climate change impact investment outcomes?

Register now to hear from the team behind Vanguard's four new active ESG funds, as they look to share their views on sustainable investing with advisers at Vanguard's virtual active insights morning from 9.30am until midday on 12 May 2022.

