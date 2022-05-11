X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Vanguard invites advisers to join latest ESG Active Insights morning on May 12

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 11, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Vanguard thinks about ESG risks and opportunities in the context of delivering long-term value to investors and helping them to meet their objectives.

That’s why they designed the Vanguard Sustainable Life range of three multi-asset funds and the Vanguard Global Sustainable Equity Fund, all actively managed, for investors aiming to achieve sustainable returns in a manner that aligns with their values. 

Sessions on the agenda for this virtual focus on sustainability include:

  • What matters with sustainable investing
  • ESG integration and engagement
  • Stewardship as a voice for long- term shareholder value
  • How can climate change impact investment outcomes?

REGISTER NOW

Register now to hear from the team behind Vanguard’s four new active ESG funds, as they look to share their views on sustainable investing with advisers at Vanguard’s virtual active insights morning from 9.30am until midday on 12 May 2022.

To secure your virtual place register at  VANGUARD ACTIVE INSIGHTS.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine