Vanguard launches sustainable active funds

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 8, 2021
in News
environmental protection image
  •  The launch includes the introduction of the Vanguard SustainableLife range consisting of three actively managed multi-asset sustainability funds providing a core portfolio solution for investors.
  • The Vanguard Global Sustainable Equity Fund is an actively managed fund which incorporates sustainability criteria to better align with investor values and help reduce exposure to ESG-related risks.
  • All four sustainable active funds are available at an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 0.48%, and complement Vanguard’s existing range of ESG index funds and ETFs.

Vanguard today announces the launch of four sustainable actively managed funds, designed for investors aiming to achieve sustainable returns, in a manner that aligns with their values.

The new Vanguard SustainableLife range is a set of three all-in-one sustainable multi-asset portfolios consisting of the Vanguard SustainableLife 40-50% Equity Fund, the Vanguard SustainableLife 60-70% Equity Fund, and the Vanguard SustainableLife 80-90% Equity Fund. The funds invest in equities and bonds from around the world and are designed as a core solution for investors looking to generate sustainable long-term growth. They carry an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 0.48%.

Click here to read the full article

