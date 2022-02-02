The award-winning Adviser Hour goes LIVE on Thursday 3rd February at 10am and will focus on VCTs: The Biggest Season to Date.

The VCT season started early this year with the Amati VCT filling up within hours of opening. This has continued with record breaking raises by Octopus, and some very popular VCTs are filling up fast. It looks as if VCTs will break the £1Billion mark for the first time and with a growing realisation that a VCT portfolio can provide significant tax-free income alongside traditional pensions, the future looks bright. Our panel of experts will give the very latest information and views on how best to act in this new VCT landscape, and what this means for VCT investors in the longer term.

Topics will include:

Drivers for increased popularity of VCTs in 2021/22

How big can the VCT market get?

Winners and Losers over pandemic and impact on client portfolios

What advisers should look for in a VCT manager

Outlook for dividend yields, and how to

Liquidity and the secondary market

The strength of the AIM market

ESG and sustainable reporting requirements

Predictions for next year and beyond

Our host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Chris Hutchinson, Unicorn AIM VCT, Matt Currie, Seneca Partners, Nick Britton, AIC and Will Fraser-Allen from Albion Capital.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.

