X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

VCTs: The Biggest Season to Date

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
February 2, 2022
in Events, Featured, GBI, News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

The award-winning Adviser Hour goes LIVE on Thursday 3rd February at 10am and will focus on VCTs: The Biggest Season to Date.

Click here to register now

The VCT season started early this year with the Amati VCT filling up within hours of opening. This has continued with record breaking raises by Octopus, and some very popular VCTs are filling up fast. It looks as if VCTs will break the £1Billion mark for the first time and with a growing realisation that a VCT portfolio can provide significant tax-free income alongside traditional pensions, the future looks bright. Our panel of experts will give the very latest information and views on how best to act in this new VCT landscape, and what this means for VCT investors in the longer term.

Topics will include:

  • Drivers for increased popularity of VCTs in 2021/22
  • How big can the VCT market get?
  • Winners and Losers over pandemic and impact on client portfolios
  • What advisers should look for in a VCT manager
  • Outlook for dividend yields, and how to
  • Liquidity and the secondary market
  • The strength of the AIM market
  • ESG and sustainable reporting requirements
  • Predictions for next year and beyond

Our host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Chris Hutchinson, Unicorn AIM VCT, Matt Currie, Seneca Partners, Nick Britton, AIC and Will Fraser-Allen from Albion Capital.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.

Don’t miss it and register now!

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine