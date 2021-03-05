Vectura delays results because of KPMG staff shortage

Vectura delayed the publication of its annual results after KPMG asked for more time to audit the accounts because of a staff shortage caused by Covid-19.

The maker of inhaled medicines was due to publish its results on 9 March but has put the announcement back to 18 March.

Vectura said the delay was nothing to with its financial results or outlook and that its guidance for results ahead of board expectations was unchanged.

“KPMG has advised Vectura that it has experienced unforeseen delays in completing its audit as a result of recent resourcing constraints arising from Covid-19,” Vectura said. “As such, it has requested additional time to complete its audit procedures.”

The FTSE 250 group said in January its operational performance was strong in 2020 and that the pandemic had not upset its product supply chain.

The company’s shares rose 1.7% to 117p at 12:40 GMT.