X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Vectura delays results because of KPMG staff shortage

by
March 5, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Vectura delayed the publication of its annual results after KPMG asked for more time to audit the accounts because of a staff shortage caused by Covid-19.
The maker of inhaled medicines was due to publish its results on 9 March but has put the announcement back to 18 March.

Vectura said the delay was nothing to with its financial results or outlook and that its guidance for results ahead of board expectations was unchanged.

“KPMG has advised Vectura that it has experienced unforeseen delays in completing its audit as a result of recent resourcing constraints arising from Covid-19,” Vectura said. “As such, it has requested additional time to complete its audit procedures.”

The FTSE 250 group said in January its operational performance was strong in 2020 and that the pandemic had not upset its product supply chain.

The company’s shares rose 1.7% to 117p at 12:40 GMT.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine