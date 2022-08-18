X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Verso Wealth Management buys Campbell Thomson, extending its presence into Scotland

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
August 18, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Verso Wealth Management is pleased to announce its acquisition of Campbell Thomson Insurance Services. This acquisition advances Verso’s strategy to build a market leading, national wealth management group and takes its assets under management to over £1 billion.

Founded in 1978, Campbell Thomson is a second generation firm providing specialist financial advice and planning for businesses and individuals across the UK. With a reputation for outstanding service, the firm has a team of 13 advisors, planners, researchers and support staff based in Glasgow. Campbell Thomson is providing advice on assets exceeding £315 million as at Q2 2022.

Campbell Thomson is the fifth acquisition by the Verso platform and the first in Scotland, expanding its advisory proposition and reach across the UK. Stewart Thomson and Euan Bottomley, Campbell Thomson’s owners, will remain in the firm working with Verso’s executive team to expand Verso’s presence across Scotland.

Andrew Fay, Verso’s Chief Executive said, “I am delighted to welcome everybody at Campbell Thomson to the group. It is an exciting time to join Verso as our plans begin to gather pace. With the support of our strategic partners, Cairngorm Capital Partners and their buy, build and transformation expertise, we are pursuing an ambitious consolidation plan, to build a market leading wealth management group with capabilities in financial advice and investment management, powered by the Verso platform. Campbell Thomson forms an important part of this.”

Stewart Thomson, Director of Campbell Thomson, added, “We are delighted to be joining Andrew and the team at Verso as the Verso model overcomes many of the challenges and inefficiencies in our market. We will be able to relinquish our day-to-day regulatory and operational hurdles and focus on what we do best – providing our clients with the very best advice available. We view our partnership with Verso as a key part of our future growth strategy.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine