Verso Wealth Management buys Heritage, expanding its presence in the Midlands 

Verso Wealth Management has announced its acquisition of Heritage Independent Financial Advisers Limited (Heritage). This acquisition extends Verso’s presence across the Midlands and advances its strategy to build a market leading, national wealth management group.

Founded in 2003, Heritage provides specialist financial advice and planning for high-net-worth individuals, families and corporate clients across the Midlands. With a reputation for outstanding service, the firm has a team of 17, comprising advisors, planners, researchers and support staff based in Knowle, West Midlands. It provides advice on assets in excess of £200 million, as at Q3 2022.

The addition of Heritage to the Verso group adds scale to its network and creates a hub in the Midlands as Verso builds its national footprint. Heritage’s three principal directors, John Shackleton, Patricia Chaplain and Anne Windle, will remain in the firm working with Verso’s executive team to expand Verso’s presence across the region and its advisor network.

Simon Redgrove, Verso’s Managing Director said, “I am delighted to welcome Heritage to the Verso family. It is an exciting time to join Verso as we continue to execute on our M&A and integration strategy to build a national tech-enabled wealth management group. With the support of our strategic partners, Cairngorm Capital and their buy, build and transformation expertise, our ambitious IFA consolidation plans are gathering pace, and we are excited to establish Verso’s presence in the Midlands via the acquisition of Heritage.”

Anne Windle, Managing Director of Heritage said “We are thrilled to be joining Simon and the team at Verso as the Verso model overcomes many of the challenges and inefficiencies in our market. We will be able to relinquish our day-to-day regulatory and operational hurdles and focus on what we do best – providing our clients with the very best advice available.

John Shackleton, Heritage’s Chief Executive added, “We are very excited about this next chapter at Heritage. Like all ambitious businesses, we want to continue our success and expand further. Our partnership with Verso advances this and forms a key part of our future growth strategy.”