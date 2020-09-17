@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Viceroy, the research team that shorted Wirecard, calls for an independent investigation into Grenke after more details of undisclosed activities emerges. Meanwhile, in the UK, the John Lewis Partnership reports £635m loss.

Deloitte are rapped up in a govenrment spending row, Tabby Kinder reports.

Half a million quid paid to Deloitte to "source" kit for the Nightingale hospital project Because the government doesn't know where to buy hospital equipment?! Smacks of jobs for the boys when you factor in the revolving door between Deloitte consulting and senior NHS ranks… https://t.co/cra3RSKt5a — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) September 16, 2020

Duesche bank face scrutiny for relationship with corrupt Ukranian bank.

Deutsche Bank America Under Scrutiny for Relationship with Corrupt Ukrainian Bank https://t.co/1ZRKGWTtjv — Forensic News (@forensicnewsnet) September 16, 2020

George Hammond responds to the comments on his fascinating article in the FT.

Every time I write about Canary Wharf the commenters pile in to give the area a kicking. Today is no exception. https://t.co/kk3TK6d1Jz — George Hammond (@GeorgeNHammond) September 16, 2020

John Lewis Partnership reports a record, and massive loss.

John Lewis Partnership reports a huge £635 million loss, compared to £192m profit last year, partly due to a major £470m writedown of its stores as online now makes 60% of JL sales. The retailer lost £200m of sales while department stores were shut and had £50m of covid costs — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) September 17, 2020

More details emerge on what is being called ‘the next Wirecard,’ Grenke.

Good Morning. Grenke's undisclosed activities are wide & $GLJ prefer silence. Investors need answers & Viceroy feel conflicted parties should be suspended while an independent investigation is conducted. #Grenke https://t.co/a28djJsw7p — Viceroy (@viceroyresearch) September 17, 2020

