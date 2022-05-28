Vitality releases health insurance cancer claims data for 2021

Vitality has today released data showing the breakdown of their cancer claims for last year (2021).

The data found that breast cancer was the most common form of cancer for women across all age groups (51%) accounting for over half of all claims, while the second most common cancer was skin and soft tissue (22%) accounting for over one in five of all claims.

For men, the data shows skin and soft tissue cancers was the most common form of cancer for men under 55 (22%), while prostate cancer was the most common form of cancer claimed for in men over 55 (27%).

The data, which forms part of Vitality’s upcoming Health Claims Insights Report, looks at all claims for cancer made in 2021. This includes those who needed surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, biological and hormone therapies, bisphosphonate treatments or recent cutting-edge treatments, including stem cell therapy, all of which are included as part of Vitality’s Core Cover.

The data also reveals, for the first time, how a person’s level of physical activity correlates to their survival after a cancer diagnosis. Looking at data from within Vitality’s parent company, Discovery in South Africa, they found that members who were more physically active in the year preceding their diagnosis had a higher likelihood of cancer survival.

Members who tracked higher amounts of activity as part of the Vitality Programme** within South Africa were found to have a 48% better chance of surviving breast cancer in the following seven years after diagnosis and highly engaged members had 53% better odds of surviving prostate cancer in the following seven years after diagnosis.

Data from the UK additionally found that engagement with the Vitality Programme in the country reduced the cost of cancer care by up to 37%****.

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth Managing Director, said: “Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be absolutely devastating, but having the right kind of treatment and care in place can be invaluable. Clinical treatment is only one part of the puzzle though, and it is important to take a holistic view following any diagnosis, to ensure the person has the right physical and mental health support for them.

“The data we are releasing today highlights how important leading an active life is for people with, or that have had, cancer. Making these lifestyle changes can be difficult though and having access to incentives and rewards that support long term behaviour change, such as the Vitality Programme, really does have the potential to be life changing.”

Vitality members going through cancer treatment receive one-to-one support from Vitality’s specialised care team and have access to a wide range of treatment options and services. Vitality additionally offers services such as chemotherapy at home from a specialist team of clinically-trained, patient-centred professionals and Care Consultants.