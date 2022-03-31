X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Vitality research reveals adviser concerns over potential stock market collapse and its impact on pension drawdown

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 31, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

According to new research by investments provider, Vitality, the biggest threat to clients in drawdown is a stock market collapse.

The data, which surveyed 204 independent financial advisers last month, reveals that almost a quarter of (23%) believe that a stock market collapse would be the biggest threat to pension drawdown. This figure has doubled in the last year, having previously been just one in 10 (11%) in 2021.

The figures also show that 15% believe regulation is the biggest threat to drawdown, closely followed by sequencing risk (14%) and under-estimating one’s own life expectancy (14%).

Justin Taurog, Managing Director of VitalityInvest, commented: “According to our research, advisers fear that the biggest threat to clients in drawdown is a stock market collapse. Given that this research was conducted before markets reacted to the Ukraine invasion, such fears are likely to have been heightened, particularly in light of inflation and the wider economic outlook.

“This is problematic, as sharp market falls have the potential to exacerbate sequencing risk for clients in drawdown. Although markets have started to recover from losses in early March, the situation remains extremely unpredictable and so advisers need resilient, well diversified portfolios to protect clients against future market conditions. At VitalityInvest, we want people to make sure they can really make the most of their investments, which is why we currently offer well diversified portfolios with a combined fund and product charge of 0.40% or less.”

Earlier this year, Vitality launched a new product charge offer of 0.15% or less per year and a new transfer service to make it easier and simpler to transfer ISAs and pensions.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine