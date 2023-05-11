Business and Development

Warren Vickers joins The Openwork Partnership as Head of the Commercial Team

by | May 11, 2023

The Openwork Partnership, one the UK’s largest financial services networks, today has announced the appointment of Warren Vickers as Commercial Development Director, reporting into MD Stuart Dodson.

Warren brings significant experience to the role, he was previously MD at Tenet Compliance Services for the last 2 years where he was responsible for a range of services and managed several teams, including compliance, research, sales and marketing. Prior to this, Warren worked in a number of senior financial services roles in the UK and Asia- Pacific, including TCC where he was the Commercial Director with Exco responsibility.

Warren will be responsible for Commercial Services in this role, where he will oversee a growing team supporting members of the Openwork Partnership. A core part of his remit will include, working with the recently launched Partnership Development Managers as well as the Partnership’s Contract Services team.

 
 

Stuart Dodson, Managing Director, The Openwork Partnership: The Partnership is undergoing a lot of positive change at the moment, we have ambitious growth plans. A new strategy is due to be launched at the end of the year so it’s important to ensure we have the expertise and framework to support the next phase.  Warren is a great addition to the Openwork management team. He brings a wealth of new experience; his expertise and insight will be integral to help The Openwork Partnership prosper and grow. “

Warren Vickers, Head of Commercial team, The Openwork Partnership: “I am excited to be joining Openwork, the partnership is a key player in the advisory space and is growing at pace. I look forward to embracing the new role to help deliver the next stage in the strategy.”

