Watch the EIS 101: ‘Back to Basics’ Webinar

Join the leading experts in the EIS space as they cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

The EIS 101 webinar, recorded on February 11th, tackles the mechanics of EIS and SEIS, including fees, liquidity, risk and reward.

The expert panel includes the Directors, Chairs, and Founders of; EISA, Mercia, ARIE Capital, Vala Capital, Haatch, Nova, Hardman & Co and GrowthInvest.

For IFAs experienced in EIS, this is a good recap and update on the latest developments. For advisers not currently using EIS, this is a great opportunity to learn some of the fundamentals.

As well as the basics you are shown how to access tax efficient funds in sustainable/ESG, high-tech firms, regional investing and early-stage investments.

