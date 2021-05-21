X

Watch back the establishing the suitability of tax-enhanced investments webinar

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
May 21, 2021
in News
GBI Magazine is delighted to invite you to a necessary webinar for any adviser interested in finding suitable tax-enhanced investment for their client.

EIS funds, VCTs and BR products are playing an increasingly important role in financial planning. This trend is likely to grow as the investment benefits become clearer to advisers and clients alike. However, the range of products continues to grow, and all investments carry risk. 

Hardman & Co teamed up with IFA/GBI Magazine to put on a webinar this week covering everything you need to know.

The webinar was hosted by industry experts Richard Angus and Brian Moretta, from Hardman & Co, and panelled by Martin Fox, Bulletin Marketing.

You can watch it back here

 Some of the topics discussed were; 

  • Show how these products can improve investor outcomes
  • Explain how to build a robust suitability process
  • Help you to understand these products, and manage the risks
  • Give guidance on how to choose the right products for your clients

If you are involved in the wealth management and financial planning world, it is not to be missed.

Sign up here.

