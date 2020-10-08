Not long ago, deposit rates made it possible to live off interest payments. But 2020 finally convinced everyone that the days of high deposit rates are gone forever. Even looking farther afield at deposits in foreign currency, an even more sad rate of return of 0.5% per annum have made people look for other investment instruments to preserve and increase their capital.

Relying on management companies and private banking, who, in their turn, are trying to neutralize the fall in their own incomes, leads to the imposition of structured products and synthetic instruments with non-transparent internal commissions on clients. This also results in frustration with the level of expertise and a feeling that the support on offer is mere lip service.

For the last two years there is a tendency of global flow of clients and capital to private brokerage accounts. People are no longer willing to entrust their money to campaign managers, and have instead started using self-managed investment solutions, trying to manage investment portfolios at their own risk. Unfortunately, this practice often leads to losses, since such decisions make users engage in frequent, hasty and high-risk transactions; in essence, brokerage companies exploit human imperfections such as impulsiveness and a gambling nature.

The need for truly independent financial expertise in the preparation of high-quality and balanced portfolios, not tied to a single specific broker, has become apparent.

Currently there is only one such service – the Wattabuy platform. It is an application that offers unbiased advice for building a high-quality bond portfolio with minimum trading lots of $2,000 USD. This is not a brokerage service or an asset management service. Our clients continue to work with the bank or brokerage accounts they are used to. With Wattabuy they simply receive an independent examination of their portfolio.

The Wattabuy team, in tandem with a smart machine learning algorithm analyse daily dollar bonds of more than 5,000 global companies, as well as globally diversified index funds for real estate and stocks with reliability ratings from AAA to BB +. These include a large number of exchange-traded funds with internal commissions not exceeding 0.4% per annum and starting at 0.03 (vanguard) and the volume of funds exceeding 1 billion dollars, offering their own vision of an individual portfolio.

S&P stocks, real estate funds and gold funds. All these funds pay dividends starting at 0.7 per annum (Nasdaq) to 3.5% (real estate funds) and have low internal costs (starting at 0.03% per annum).

With a consistent purchase of index stock funds within ten years, a client can build portfolios consisting of quality bonds and index funds of stocks of the world’s leading companies. The application provides offers a free grace period, after which a subscription will be activated – just over $ 10 a month, which equals £10 per month.

It’s easy to get started

Download the Wattabuy app from the AppStore or PlayMarket; you can access it both from your phone or your computer. Registration via e-mail will take no more than two minutes. After completing a short survey, the app will offer you a portfolio that matches your risk profile. It will be a model bond portfolio in US dollars consisting of bonds of global companies with a yield of 1 to 4% per annum.

Currently, the application can maintain only one portfolio at a time in one account. The application pumps up quotes every business day, once every three hours and it recalculates the value of the investments. In the near future, it will be possible to maintain several portfolios in one account.

It is important to note that the service does not prompt subscribers to trade securities frequently; the key principle of the algorithm is to monitor the quality of the portfolio, so subscribers will be spared from annoying push notifications. Meanwhile the application will always be on hand in times of uncertainty, downgrading of companies’ ratings, the risk of bankruptcies, and early redemption of bonds.

Wattabuy’s sole aim is to provide objective information in a convenient way.

In summary

Wattabuy is an information resource where professional portfolio managers and client managers use artificial intelligence to share information about bond portfolios with a par value of $2,000 USD or more.

Wattabuy is a virtual Manager who takes away all a client’s stress when it comes to choosing securities.

It is a service for thinking investors, not gamblers.

It builds and monitors bond portfolios in dollars around the clock, analysing more than 5000 companies around the world.

It does not offer securities trading or ideas; only constant support in times of instability

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this advert are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, thoughts or position of the publisher.