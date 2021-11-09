WAY Group launches its new ‘referred’ business service under the Acrobat Trust brand.

The new service, aimed at retirement and estate planners, is focused on flexible inter-generational estate planning, protecting both settlors and beneficiaries financial futures in the most tax effective environment – a unique and infinitely flexible discretionary trust.

WAY Group has provided the IFA community with its successful Inheritance Tax (IHT) Plans, based on investments in collective funds, since 2004,

“Our new service, Acrobat Trust, takes the many lessons learned over the last 17 years (1200+ trusts and £200m invested) into a new realm,” said chairman Paul Wilcox.

“Rather than their plans being purely limited to specialist advisers in the IHT and trust work arena, our new service will be available to all advisers able to offer high quality investment advice without their need to be specifically qualified for legal/trust advice.

“Clients can be referred to WAY for the trust advice and service but retained by the adviser for all their investment and financial planning work as before.”

Wilcox added that the new WAY estate planning initiative is aimed at all professional firms (financial advisers, solicitors and accountants) wanting to guide clients in protecting family assets, but who perhaps do not have the specialist skills to give detailed advice on personal family trusts.

The further benefit of this launch is the appointment of each client’s financial adviser as paid investment adviser to the trust on an ongoing basis.

WAY Trustees do not offer or give either investment or general financial advice, thereby it never interferes in the relationship between an IFA and his/her clients. The WAY service simply adds a new and professional layer to the IFA’s general practice.

For further information about the Acrobat Trust please see www.acrobattrust.co.uk or call 01202 890895 and speak directly to client services at WAY Trustees.