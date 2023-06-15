Wealth Club launches new investment range, powered by Seccl

Seccl, the Octopus-owned embedded investment platform, is supporting the launch of a new investment range for Wealth Club, the UK’s largest investment service for experienced investors.

Founded in 2016 by former Hargreaves Lansdown director and shareholder Alex Davies, Wealth Club boasts over 50,000 members and 11,000 active investors, who have collectively invested more than £1.1 billion through the service.

Until recently, these investments have predominantly been made in tax-incentivised schemes like Venture Capital Trusts (VCT), Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS), Seed Enterprise Investment Schemes (SEIS) and Inheritance Tax (IHT) portfolios – along with non-traditional asset classes (like private equity) that are traditionally the preserve of institutional investors.

Now Wealth Club is building on its established success in the alternative investment space with a new investment offering, beginning with the launch of its ‘Quality Shares Portfolio’.

Actively managed by ex-Hargreaves Lansdown investment manager Charlie Huggins, the Quality Shares Portfolio allows Wealth Club members to invest in a small number of 15-20 ‘high conviction’ companies, chosen for their resilience, financial strength and pricing power – either through their stocks and shares ISA or via a General Investment Account (GIA).

The portfolio will soon also be available within a new Wealth Club Self-Investment Personal Pension (SIPP) – all powered by Seccl’s infrastructure of software and services, including custody, investment operations and digital tax wrappers. Seccl launched its own custom-built accumulation pension towards the end of last year, with drawdown functionality anticipated soon.

Alex Davies, CEO of Wealth Club, said: “We are proud of the reputation we have built as the leading online service for high net worth and sophisticated investors. The launch of our Quality Share Portfolio is an exciting next step in our journey, allowing us to provide a broader range of investments to support our fast-growing membership.

“The calibre of Seccl’s technology and expertise has allowed us to launch this new proposition to our members with remarkable speed and ease – and we are excited to work with them as we continue to add strength and depth to our range of listed portfolios.”

David Ferguson, CEO of Seccl, added: “Wealth Club is a brilliant business that’s built on a simple premise: they deliver a consistently excellent service to their customers. They’re the latest proof of how firms of all shapes, sizes and pedigrees can harness Seccl’s embedded investment platform to build tailored, future-proofed investment experiences – then bring them to market at incredibly low cost and in record quick time.”